Northern State Volleyball falls in NCAA Central Regional

Kearney, Neb. – The 2019 campaign concluded for the No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team on Friday evening from the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The Wolves fell to host No. 2 Nebraska Kearney in the region semifinal match.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 0, UNK 3
Records: NSU 25-6, UNK 35-0
Attendance: 1074
HOW IT HAPPENED
Nebraska Kearney jumped out to a quick lead in the first ultimately defeating the Wolves 25-12 in the frame
Northern battled back in the second, keeping within striking distance however dropped the set with a score of 25-20
The Lopers sealed the match victory with a 25-18 win in the third, remaining undefeated on the season
NSU tallied 37 kills, 35 assists, 55 digs, and four blocks in the match, hitting .140 as a unit
They held UNK to a .284 attack percentage forcing ten attack errors through three sets
Two Wolves finished the evening in double figures
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Jenna Reiff: 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks
Olivia Rud: 8 kills (career high), .400 attack%, 3 digs, 3 blocks
Laura Snyder: 7 kills, 9 digs
Ashley Rozell: 32 assists, 8 digs
Jaiden Langlie: 16 digs
UP NEXT
Northern State finishes the year with a 25-6 record overall. The Wolves won their second straight NSIC Conference Championship and first out-right in program history. In addition, numerous Wolves hit career milestones throughout the season. The Northern State seniors Ashley Rozell, Jenna Reiff, Jaiden Langlie, and Sydney Miller suited up for the final time.