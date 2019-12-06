Northern State Volleyball falls in NCAA Central Regional

Kearney, Neb. – The 2019 campaign concluded for the No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team on Friday evening from the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The Wolves fell to host No. 2 Nebraska Kearney in the region semifinal match.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 0, UNK 3

Records: NSU 25-6, UNK 35-0

Attendance: 1074

HOW IT HAPPENED

Nebraska Kearney jumped out to a quick lead in the first ultimately defeating the Wolves 25-12 in the frame

Northern battled back in the second, keeping within striking distance however dropped the set with a score of 25-20

The Lopers sealed the match victory with a 25-18 win in the third, remaining undefeated on the season

NSU tallied 37 kills, 35 assists, 55 digs, and four blocks in the match, hitting .140 as a unit

They held UNK to a .284 attack percentage forcing ten attack errors through three sets

Two Wolves finished the evening in double figures

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jenna Reiff: 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks

Olivia Rud: 8 kills (career high), .400 attack%, 3 digs, 3 blocks

Laura Snyder: 7 kills, 9 digs

Ashley Rozell: 32 assists, 8 digs

Jaiden Langlie: 16 digs

UP NEXT

Northern State finishes the year with a 25-6 record overall. The Wolves won their second straight NSIC Conference Championship and first out-right in program history. In addition, numerous Wolves hit career milestones throughout the season. The Northern State seniors Ashley Rozell, Jenna Reiff, Jaiden Langlie, and Sydney Miller suited up for the final time.