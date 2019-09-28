Northern State spoils St. Cloud State's homecoming with 20-17 win

St. Cloud, Minn. – The Northern State University football team put together a comeback victory on Saturday evening, spoiling the St. Cloud State homecoming festivities. Three Wolves recorded touchdowns in the contest, as NSU recorded their first 20-point game of the 2019 season

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 20, SCSU 17

Records: NSU 2-2 (2-2 North), SCSU 2-2 (2-2 North)

Attendance: 3470

HOW IT HAPPENED

St. Cloud State scored early in the first quarter and held a 7-0 lead heading into the second

Dakota Larson and Hunter Trautman knotted things up just ten seconds into the second on a 76-yard touchdown pass

The Huskies answered back on their following two drives, taking a 17-7 lead with just over eight minutes left in the half

Trautman ended the half on a high note for the Wolves, recording his second rushing touchdown of the season, a 1-yard run to bring NSU within three

The two teams traded drives to open the second half before the Wolves took their first lead on Clayton Grueneich's 1-yard run at 3:08 in the third

The Wolves defense held the Huskies scoreless through the remainder of the third and fourth quarters, sealing Northern's second victory of 2019

NSU tallied 21 first downs, 80 yards rushing, 294 yards passing, and 374 yards of total offense

They converted on 8-of-19 third down and went 2-of-4 in the red-zone

The NSU defense held the Huskies to just 3-of-13 on third down and recorded two sacks for a total loss of 17 yards

Two Wolves recorded 100-yard games offensively, while four notched five or more tackles defensively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Hunter Trautman: 24-of-36 with 294 yards passing, 76-yard long, 1 rushing touchdown

Isaiah Cherrier: 34 yards rushing

Clayton Grueneich: 6 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Dakota Larson: 119 yards receiving, 76-yard long, 1 touchdown, 29 yards rushing

Greg Lux: 91 yards receiving, 37-yard long

AJ Frazier: 6 tackles

Isaiah Nolan: 2 tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 11 yards

Jacob Howard: 2 tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 6 yards

Zach Mohs: 2 tackles, 1 interception with a 38 yard return

Payton Eue: 295 yards punting (36.9 average), 49-yard long, 2 inside the 20, 223 yards on kickoffs (55.8 average)

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Northern is now 7-15 all-time versus St. Cloud State

The Wolves are now 2-0 on the road in 2019

Clayton Grueneich notched his first career touchdown and Dakota Larson recorded his first of the year

UP NEXT

NSU remains on the road next weekend at Upper Iowa University, opening cross divisional play at 3 p.m. versus the Peacocks. Northern will be back at Swisher Field on October 12 for the Gypsy Days game at 2:30 p.m. versus Minnesota State.