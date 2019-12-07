Offense comes together for USD in win at home

VERMILLION, S.D.—Eleven players scored in South Dakota's balanced 82-44 win over Coppin State on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

No. 24 South Dakota (9-1) has held its second opponent in the last three games under 50 points.

"We did a nice job of defending some primary actions from Coppin State as well as rebounded the ball defensively really well, which allowed us to get out in transition," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Offensively, we weren't as efficient as we have been, but made up for that with our effort on the glass. We now have to finish the semester well with two more days of class before finals all while preparing for our next opponent on Wednesday."

Junior guards Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 14 points apiece. Korngable tied her career high with four made 3-pointers in the game. Lamb grabbed seven boards, handed out five assists and stole the ball twice in the game.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy reached double-digit scoring for the 10th-straight game with 12 points.

Coppin State (0-9) was led by guard Aliyah Lawson's 14 points while guard Alexandria Hamilton added 10 more.

The Coyotes led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away from there.

All 13 players saw eight or more minutes of action with 12 playing more than a full quarter. Senior forward Taylor Frederick scored nine points, grabbed six boards and handed out a career-high five assists. Junior guard Claudia Kunzer scored seven points and dished out a pair of assists. Freshman forward Alexi Hempe recorded her first collegiate bucket in the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes dominated the Eagles on the glass 46-23, grabbing a season-high 15 offensive boards. USD had 10 second-chance points in the game. Junior center Hannah Sjerven led the way on the glass with eight rebounds.

South Dakota also scored 21 points off 21 Coppin State turnovers.

The Coyotes continue the season-long four-game home stand at 7 p.m. Wednesday with tip-off against Mount Marty.