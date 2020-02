The evening session of the Pentagon Classic featured some intriguing matchups.

The highlight was the second-ranked team in Class A, Sioux Valley, taking down the second-ranked squad from Class B, Viborg-Hurley, 66-51 behind 21 points from Max Nielson.

In the following game Class A's #1 squad, St. Thomas More, edged AA's second-ranked O'Gorman 62-58 behind 21 from Caden Casey.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!