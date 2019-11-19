PK leading the Washington Warriors

At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, Phekran Kong or "PK" as she's called, can dominate a match.

"Being our go to, she's had a lot of big matches," said Kelly Schroeder, Washington Head Volleyball coach. "Against Lincoln, a couple of weeks ago, she had 21 kills. Which is pretty big for a middle."

Kong didn't start playing volleyball until she was in the seventh grade.

"I mean, I guess like in middle school it was kind of hard because I had never played before," Kong said. "Most girls start playing in second or third grade but I guess I pick up on things pretty quickly."

"She actually started out doing gymnastics believe it or not being 6'4" and she just started playing club a little bit. Played a little bit in middle school and that developed her passion for the game of volleyball."

It didn't take long for her to develop into a great player. She's in her third season as a starter at Washington. Kong recently went over 700 career kills and has almost 300 career blocks.

"I guess something that it truly taught me was that you really have to be invested in everything you do and that you truly have to work hard to get the results that you want in life," Kong said.

"She always works hard and one of the biggest things for her is that she always stays calm and I think a lot of that goes with her confidence in her ability to play," Shroeder said. "She knows what level player she is."

Kong got a lot of college interest. During her junior season, she committed to play Division I volleyall at Louisville.

"I just really love the coaching staff and the school, and I guess the coaches really made the extra effort to make relationships to people in Sioux Falls that were close to me so it really showed they cared about me," Kong added.

Before that, Phekran hopes to lead the Warriors to their first state title since 2001.

"This year it's really like anybody's to take," Kong said. "Everyone is so compatible with like how they play. All teams' skill level is so similar. Really, the state tournament this year is which team will show up for all three days."