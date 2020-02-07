PREP GIRLS HOOPS ROUNDUP-WINNER, O'Gorman & Aberdeen Get Road Wins

A pair of #1 vs. #2 ranked matchups highlighted the high school hardwood on Friday night.

In AA top-ranked O'Gorman, who trailed for much of the night at second-ranked Harrisburg, got 20 points from Hannah Ronsiek and rallied to win in the final quarter 66-58.

It was a different story in Class A. Defending champion and second-ranked Winner went on the road and dominated top-ranked St. Thomas More with a 54-40 victory.

Elsewhere, unranked Aberdeen controled their game at fifth-ranked Roosevelt 46-38.

