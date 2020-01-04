Power play comes together as Stampede win second straight game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede finished a five-game homestand with a 2-1 win against the under-17 U.S. National Team Development Program for the weekend sweep at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday night. Austin Heidemann scored to tie the game in the second period and Ryan Sullivan scored in the third to take the lead and secure the victory. Jaxson Stauber made the start in net and stopped 25 of 31 shots.

Team USA forward Dylan Duke opened the scoring with a goal 9:40 into the first period. Chaz Lucious and Sasha Pastujov provided a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing display for the backdoor score to take the early lead.

The Herd answered back with a goal of their own on the power play 2:22 into the second period. Defenseman Chase Foley sent a shot from the point on goaltender Gibson Homer that found rebounded and found the stick of Austin Heidemann for the put in. The score remained deadlocked at one after the first two period, with the shots on goal even at 18 through two periods.

The sixth and final power play attempt for Sioux Falls provided the final goal of the evening as Ryan Sullivan found the back of the net at the four-minute mark of the third period for the 2-1 lead. With the puck at the blue line, Foley found Sullivan to his left for the uncontested shot over the shoulder of Homer.

The Stampede power play, ranked sixteenth in league, found the back of the net on two of six attempts. Jaxson Stauber earned his seventh win of the season as the Stampede improved to 11-14-3.

The Stampede are now on the road for the next two games Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.