Pueschner continues to shine as Augustana Soccer earns sixth straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Augustana women's soccer team (9-1-1) controlled all 90 minutes of soccer on Sunday when it defeated the Peacocks of Upper Iowa (2-6-3) 2-0.

Augustana got off to a fast start offensively as it scored just eight minutes into the match. Senior midfielder Peyton Stenzel sent a corner kick off the foot of Morgan Keirstead who deflected the ball to sophomore forward Alexis Legg who cashed in for the goal. It was Legg's first goal of the season, after scoring 11 last season, and it proved to be the game-winner. It was also Keirstead's first point of the season.

The Vikings controlled possession throughout the affair, but added an insurance goal with just three minutes left. Senior forward Claire Dahm corralled a Carlie Kray pass and sent it past the Upper Iowa goalkeeper to give Augustana a 2-0 lead. It was Dahm's third goal of the season, and third goal of the weekend, after scoring two against Winona State on Friday. Kray also tallied her first point of the season on Dahm's goal.

Overall, the Vikings outshot Upper Iowa 25-11 and placed 17 of their shots on goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Pueschner made six saves en route to her seventh shutout in a row and eighth of the season. Pueschner now has 18 career shutouts and has shutout 18 of the 21 halves that she has played this season in addition to three different overtime periods.

Viking defenders Morgan Moe and Savannah Ellender tallied all 90 minutes against Upper Iowa. The two have been the backbone of a Viking's defense, along with Pueschner, that has not allowed a goal since Sept. 20 in the first half against Southwest Minnesota State. Moe has not sat one minute this season.

Up Next

The Vikings take on two more NSIC-foes at Morstad field next weekend. They play the Wolves of Northern State (3-7-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. and the Dragons of MSU Moorhead (3-3-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.