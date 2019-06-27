Redhawks hand Canaries 8th Straight Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-20) lost to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (25-14) 11-6 on Thursday. Fargo-Moorhead took all four games of the series and the Birds were swept for the first time this season.

Canaries starting pitcher Keaton Steele looked good in his first two innings of work, but couldn’t keep it going into the following innings. The RedHawks scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Corelle Prime capped off the RedHawks five-run fifth inning by hitting his second home run of the game.

The Canaries answered in each of those innings or at least had the chance to answer. In the third, with the bases loaded, Alay Lago flew out to left field. In the fourth, the Birds scored two but left two runners on after an inning-ending double play. Finally, in the fifth, the Birds scored one run on a sacrifice fly from Mike Hart. The RedHawks led 9-3 after the fifth.

The Birds scored again in the bottom of the seventh. Lago led off with a walk, Hart singled behind him and Jordan Ebert grounded into a fielder's choice. However, T.J. Bennett, Fargo-Moorhead’s second baseman, errored and allowed Lago to score from third.

The Birds tried to make some noise in the bottom of the eighth. Four base hits brought in two runs and the Birds were only down by three, 9-6.

However, it wouldn’t be enough as the RedHawks added two more runs and shut the door in the ninth.

UP NEXT

