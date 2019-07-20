Region 2A Legion Baseball Highlights

After the first day of the Region 2A Legion Baseball Tournament was pushed back due to heat on Friday, action resumed in Yankton on Saturday.

Harriburg defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 East 5-1 in the first game, after Chase Mason threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out 13. They advanced on to face Yankton, where they would lose 12-4.

In game two of the afternoon, it was a pitching dual between Sioux Falls Post 15 West and Brandon Valley. Brandon Valley would score eight runs though in the seventh inning to advance, winning 10-2.