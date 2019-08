The South Dakota Class A State Champions, Renner Post 307, couldn't keep their historic season alive on Saturday, as they fall 12-2 to Excelsior, Minn in five innings.

Post 307 led 2-1 after one and a half innings, but that was followed by eight runs scored by Excelsior in the bottom of the frame.

Renner went undefeated in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament, en route to their first ever title.