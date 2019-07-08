Reynolds has career night in Canaries win

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Burt Reynolds career day pushed the Birds (24-24) past the Texas Airhogs (10-38) 11-2 on Monday night. Reynolds went 5-for-5 with five RBIs and a home run.

"I tried to slow things down," Reynolds said. "It was just one of those great nights and you have to take them as they come."

Reynolds' 5-RBI night was one short of his career high, set with the Canaries on Aug. 13, 2017.

Keaton Steele pitched a gem for the Birds. He pitched seven shutout innings allowing five hits and one walk. He also struck out six. He only allowed three runners to reach second base. Steele recorded his first win this season.

The Birds scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Taylor and Reynolds both homered to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Reynolds singled in the third, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. He recorded an RBI in each at-bat except the seventh. Reynolds recorded two RBIs in the fifth when Kevin Taylor and Mitch Glasser scored. They led 5-0 after five innings.

The Birds added two more runs in the seventh, Alay Lago grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Glasser from third and Rehwaldt singled home Brett Vertigan. Rehwaldt has driven in a run in four straight games.

The big inning for the Birds came in the eighth. Four runs scored on three hits, three walks and a fielder’s choice from Rehwaldt. The Birds scored 11 runs on 12 hits and drew nine walks.

