Reynolds homers in Canaries loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Birds (30-35) dropped the first game of three to the Lincoln Saltdogs (26-35) 15-4 on Saturday. It was Lincoln’s first win in 12 games. Their last win before Saturday came in the final game against Winnipeg on July 11.

Lincoln dominated from the start. In the top of the third inning, they scored six runs on seven consecutive hits to take an early 6-0 lead.

The Birds answered in the bottom of the fourth. Burt Reynolds hit his fourth home run as a Canary this season. Reynolds’ home run cut the Saltdogs’ lead in half, 6-3. The Birds proceeded to put more runners on base in the fourth. Josh Rehwaldt walked, Jordan Ebert singled, and Graham Low loaded the bases with another walk. Brett Vertigan was the go-ahead run but struck out to end the threat.

The Saltdogs added six more unanswered runs over the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Kevin Taylor singled with one out in the seventh, and Clint Coulter doubled him home. The Saltdogs lead was 12-4 after the seventh.

Mark Seyler started for the Birds and pitched six innings allowing 17 hits, 11 runs, and struck out four. Lincoln’s lead grew to 15-4 in the top of the eight when they tacked Adam Stockwell for three more runs. Stockwell made his professional debut Saturday where he pitched two innings allowing four hits and three runs.

The Saltdogs recorded 22 hits which is the most the Birds had given up in a game this season.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday when they take on the Lincoln Saltdogs in game two of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 12:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 1:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.