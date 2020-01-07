Ronsiek embracing versatile role in senior season with O'Gorman

On a Monday afternoon practice at O’Gorman High School, senior guard Emma Ronsiek is perfecting her play in the paint.

“When I was younger, I would always play post because I was always predominantly taller than everyone else. So I think that skilled really help.” said Ronsiek.

Standing 6-foot-1 Ronsiek is the tallest player on the Knights roster this season. That height and her talent makes her a threat on all ends of the court. She has already surpassing 1,000 career points.

“She brings so many things to the table, I can play her in the post, I can play her at the point guard, we play her on the perimeter, defensively we can mix her around, so this has been a tremendous asset for us,” said O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud.

Emma’s passion for the game started the moment she could pick up a basketball.

“I don’t know what I would be doing if I didn't play basketball, so I’m really glad that my family has a background of being basketball players,” said Ronsiek.

Both of her parents played collegiality, her older brother Luke is in his freshman season at Mount Marty, while her younger sister Hannah is playing alongside her with the Knights.

“Just knowing that she’s starting with me, she’s playing a lot of minutes with me and the player that she has grown into from freshman year to sophomore year is just amazing,” said Ronsiek.

Now it’s Emma’s turn to take her game to the next level. But before looking ahead to college, she was faced with the decision of pursuing volleyball, where she finished her high school career with more than 12-hundred kills, or basketball.

“I kind of always knew my heart was at basketball and I love volleyball, this is really hard to be done playing it. But I just knew that I needed to play basketball in college,” said Ronsiek.

Last month, Emma followed her dream, officially committing to Creighton University for college hoops.

“I think the style that they play, they like to spread the court and do things and we’ve been able to take advantage of her versatility for basically all four years here,” said Kolsrud.

Before having her eyes on her next step, Emma Ronsiek is perfecting her play at practice, working to guide O’Gorman to their first state title since 2016.

“Just knowing how well we could have done last year coming in first in state and losing in the first round still stings a little bit but it’s just definitely motivation to carry on this year,” said Ronsiek.

O’Gorman entered the week sitting on top of the Class AA girl’s basketball poll with a 5-0 record.

