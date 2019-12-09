SD Preseason Media High School Basketball Poll

Preseason South Dakota Media basketball poll for the 2019-20 season. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 84
2. Yankton (3) 70
3. Brandon Valley 52
4. Roosevelt 32
5. Huron 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Rapid City Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (15) 87
2. SF Christian (3) 60
3. Dell Rapids 54
4. Lennox 27
5. Sioux Valley 20
Receiving votes: Tea Area 13, Crow Creek 7, Red Cloud 1, Dakota Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (13) 83
2. Viborg-Hurley (4) 68
3. White River 43
4. Sully Buttes (1) 34
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 22
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 9, Canistota 7, Hanson 3, Northwestern 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Lincoln (11) 83
2. O’Gorman (6) 75
3. Stevens 41
4. Washington 31
5. Brandon Valley (1) 28
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 10, Yankton 2.
Class A
T-1. Winner (11) 78
T-1. Lennox (6) 78
3. St. Thomas More (1) 54
4. SF Christian 32
5. West Central 13
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Miller 3, Hamlin 1, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 84
2. Castlewood (1) 55
3. De Smet (1) 52
4. White River (1) 44
5. Ethan 27
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Faith 1.