SDGA Men's Senior, Pre-Senior Tournaments wrap up

The SDGA Men's Senior and Pre-Senior Championships concluded Sunday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

In the Senior Championship (age 55+), Bob Felker of Madison hung on to win by one shot over Paul Schock of Sioux Falls and Jeff Stockert of Aberdeen.

In the Pre-Senior Championship (age 40-54), Chris Long from Garretson wins by six with a 9 under par 135 over Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls.

In the Age 70 and Over Division, John Knox of Onida wins by one over Ray Strand of Rapid City.

In the Rushmore Division (middle tees), Gary Jackson and David Fridley of Mitchell were your Champion and Runner-up. Gary fired a 68 Sunday to win by two shots over David.

In the Oahe Division (forward tees), Glenn Schneider of Pickstown wins by two shots over Mark Bacon of Sioux Falls.

