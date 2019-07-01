SDGA Sanford Golf Series brings together South Dakota's top junior golfers

It's a unique opportunity for high school golfers in South Dakota during the summer. The South Dakota Golf Association partnered with Sanford this summer for the first ever Sanford Gold Series. This a five-stop tournament through the state, round three brought the tour to Sioux Falls on Monday.

This is the first year of the event and features nearly 60 of the top junior golfers in South Dakota between the ages of 16 and 18. They compete in boy's and girl's division and golfers need to be either invited from the SDGA or they have to apply and be accepted.

Tom Jansa is the executive director of the SDGA and says that this is a great experience for those who like competitive golf and what to pursue beyond high school.

"Before this series really to get an experience like this, they would have to travel to Minneapolis, or Des Moines, or Omaha and play in really expensive events. So we figured we needed to have a really good outlet for our competitive South Dakota juniors to be able to hone their skills and get ready for college," said Jansa.

The top point leaders from the regular season will earn a spot in the 36-player championship series. That will be played Tuesday, July 30th at Sutton Bay Golf Course in Agar.