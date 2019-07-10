SDSU Volleyball Returns to Pentagon for Pink Match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host the South Dakota State and Western Illinois volleyball teams in the annual Pink Match at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The Pink Match theme was created to not only raise money, but also build awareness of breast cancer. This initiative by Sanford Health is focused on breast cancer research and care.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth and are available at the Pentagon the day of the match.

South Dakota State returns seven players from last year’s roster. Nicole Cirillo enters her sixth season as the head coach of Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State will play a total of 29 matches, including an intra-squad Blue/Yellow scrimmage in early August, 12 non-league contests during four early-season tournaments, and 16 Summit League bouts before the 2019 Summit League Volleyball Championship, Nov. 22-24 in Denver, Colorado.