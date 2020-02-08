SDSU Women Overtake Omaha

South Dakota State women's basketball took down Omaha 69-59 at Frost Arena Saturday afternoon in the 2020 Pork Classic doubleheader, winning its fifth-straight at home.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 18-7 overall and 10-1 in Summit League play, while Omaha fell to 6-17, 1-9 Summit League.

"Good game for us. In many ways, we played well," head coach Aaron Johnston said. "It was one of those games where we just didn't make enough shots to really feel like we played great basketball, but we did. We defended very well, we executed about as well as we could offensively. Got quality shots, had the right people taking shots and we got to the free throw line. It was just one of those games were we just had a hard time getting the ball through the basket. Sometimes that can leave a sour taste in our mouth, but I'm proud of how we played. We did a lot of really good things and got another important win."

Tagyn Larson finished a rebound shy of a double-double with a team-leading 16 points and 9 rebounds. The senior added 3 assists and two blocks on the day.

Tylee Irwin added 13 points and five rebounds, while Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma each posted 10 points and five boards. Rylee Cascio-Jensen dished out a team-high six assists.

Both teams started slow until SDSU sank 5-of-7 to close the first quarter with a 15-12 lead. The Jacks carried their momentum into the next period, rattling off 18 unanswered to extend the lead to 33-14, highlighted by 3-pointers from Theuninck, Cascio-Jenson and Irwin.

SDSU maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the half with a three-point play by Nelson sending the team to the locker room with a 36-18 advantage.

Out of the break, a Burckhard layup gave the Jacks their first 20-point lead and initiated a 6-0 run to move ahead 45-21 midway through the third. A pair of Larson layups put SDSU up 55-34 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Jacks went on a 7-0 spurt to take a 67-44 lead with under five minutes to play. Omaha finished the game on a 15-2 run, but SDSU held on to win 69-59.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 45-30 all-time against Omaha.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Tylee Irwin made a season-best three 3-pointers.

SDSU held a 40-36 advantage on the boards.

Up Next

South Dakota State remains home as it hosts Denver in a midweek matchup Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

-RECAP AND HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS