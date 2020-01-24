SDSU Women Rally Past NDSU

South Dakota State women's basketball battled to a 60-52 Summit League victory over North Dakota State on Friday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 15-7 on the season and 7-1 in Summit League play, while NDSU fell to 4-14, 1-5 Summit League.

"Well it was a good win. I'm real pleased with the fact we were able to get that done in the fourth quarter," head coach Aaron Johnston. "North Dakota State played very well. They did a lot of nice things to get themselves in position to be there right with us at the end of the game."

The Jackrabbits were led by Paiton Burckhard who registered her second-ever double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tagyn Larson added 12 points and seven boards, while Tylee Irwin added eight rebounds.

Tori Nelson dished a team-high three assists, in addition to nine points, two steals and two blocks.

The Bison were paced by Michelle Gaislerova with 15 points. NDSU shot 38.9 percent from the field compared to the Jackrabbits at 28.6 percent. SDSU held a 42-36 rebounding advantage in a contest that saw a total of 11 lead changes and five ties.

With both teams scoreless for the first four minutes of play, NDSU got on the board first and quickly pulled ahead, 13-5. A 7-point run capped by a Burckhard 3-pointer put the Jackrabbits within one at the end of the first.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, each scoring 12 points on the frame. At the half, North Dakota State held onto a 25-24 advantage.

The third quarter alone saw eight lead changes and three ties. An Irwin basket tied it at 34-34, but the Bison outscored the Jacks 8-4 over the next five minutes to lead 42-38 headed into the final frame.

The Jackrabbits went on a 11-0 run to flip the script for good. Play was back-and-forth the rest of the way, but a series of free throws pushed SDSU to a 60-52 victory.

"In the second half we tried a lot of different things, we actually went small at one point in the second half and that was probably one of our better lineups that I thought gave us a little burst and got us ahead," Johnston said. "I'm glad we were at home, I thought that helped. The crowd was really good and kind of helped will us there at the end, so a good day for us."

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 52-39 all-time against North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits have claimed eight straight games against the Bison.

SDSU went 27-of-32 from the charity stripe.

The Jacks shot a season-low 7.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Paiton Burckhard has reached 20-plus points in six contests.

Burckhard turned in her second double-double and made the first 3-pointer of her collegiate career.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a two-game road stint next week at Western Illinois on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics