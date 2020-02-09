SDSU Wrestlers Dominate At Ohio

Three of South Dakota State's ranked wrestlers won by technical fall as the Jackrabbits turned in another dominant performance, defeating Ohio University, 28-9, in nonconference dual action Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

With their third road victory in a row, the Jackrabbits improved to 10-5 overall to secure a winning dual season with three matches remaining. Ohio, which dropped a 31-6 decision to Mid-American Conference rival Northern Illinois earlier in the day, fell to 6-8 in duals.

SDSU raced out to a 9-0 lead through two matches behind a technical fall from Danny Vega and a major decision by Zach Price. Vega, ranked 24th at 125 pounds by FloWrestling, recorded a 20-3 victory over Trevor Giallombardo, while Price scored a 13-2 win over Giovanni DiSabato in the 133-pound matchup.

The Bobcats' lone ranked wrestler in the lineup, No. 18 Skakur Laney, put Ohio on the board with an 11-3 major decision over Clay Carlson in the 141-pound matchup.

The Jackrabbits put the match out of reach with three consecutive victories in the middle weights, starting with a 7-0 decision by ninth-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer. A senior from Johnston, Iowa, Pohlmeyer and Alec Hagan went into the third period of their match scoreless. Pohlmeyer tallied a point on an escape in the opening seconds of the final stanza, then recorded a takedown and four-point near-fall in the closing seconds for the 7-0 victory.

Peyton Smith notched SDSU's third bonus-point victory of the match with a 9-0 major decision over Kade Kowalski in the 157-pound matchup, while Tanner Cook turned up the pressure in the third period of his bout against Nick Vestal for a 7-1 decision at 165 pounds. Cook led 1-0 through two stanzas before taking down Vestal and adding a four-point near-fall.

The Jackrabbits' two other technical falls came in back-to-back matches. At 184 pounds, 17th-ranked Zach Carlson worked from the top in the second period of his bout with Hunter Yeargan, turning a scoreless deadlock into a 16-0 technical fall with a series of four-point near-falls. Carlson's win was his 20th of the season as he also improved to 12-3 in duals.

Tanner Sloan, ranked 18th at 197 pounds, marked his return to the lineup with a 16-1 technical fall over Jake Walker. Sloan missed the last two duals due to injury.

Other winners for the Bobcats were Logan Stanley (174 pounds) and Jordan Earnest (285 pounds).

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits begin a season-ending three-match homestand Saturday, hosting Fresno State in Big 12 Conference action. Start time is set for 6 p.m. at Frost Arena, and will follow the Jackrabbit women's basketball team's annual Pink Game versus Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 28, OHIO 9

125: #24 Danny Vega (SDSU) tech. fall Trevor Giallombardo (Ohio), 20-3

133: Zach Price (SDSU) major dec. Giovanni DiSabato (Ohio), 13-2

141: #18 Shakur Laney (Ohio) major dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 11-3

149: #9 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. Alec Hagan (Ohio), 7-0

157: Peyton Smith (SDSU) major dec. Kade Kowalski (Ohio), 9-0

165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Nick Vestal (Ohio), 7-1

174: Logan Stanley (Ohio) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 12-10

184: #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Hunter Yeargan (Ohio), 16-0

197: #18 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) tech. fall Jake Walker (Ohio), 16-1

285: Jordan Earnest (Ohio) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 8-3

Match Notes: Individual rankings by FloWrestling; each team deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after 149-pound match

NOTES

SDSU recorded its first dual victory in four tries against the Bobcats (Ohio leads 2-1-1)

The Jackrabbits have now recorded a winning dual campaign in five of the last six seasons

SDSU has outscored its opponents by a combined 99-24 over the last three duals

Sloan improved to 10-2 in duals, while Pohlmeyer and Vega upped their dual marks to 9-2

Six different SDSU wrestlers went 2-0 in action this weekend, including Zach Carlson, who won both of his matches by technical fall

Carlson's last five dual wins have all been bonus-point victories - two majors and three tech falls - and his 12 dual wins on the season have resulted in 51 team points (four decisions, three majors, three tech falls and two pins)

-RECAP COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY ESPN 3