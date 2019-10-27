SDSU improves unbeaten streak to 13 games with tie at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Jackrabbit women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon against South Dakota, pushing their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

South Dakota State (14-3-1, 6-0-1 Summit League) were plus-seven in shots (17-10) for the game, but saw a second half goal by the Coyotes (7-9-1, 2-3-1 Summit League) snap a 12-match shutout streak and eventually force the tie.

Maya Hansen fired four shots and scored SDSU's lone goal of the afternoon, while Leah Manuleleua finished with five shots and an assist.

Maggie Smither had four saves in the game.

"Tough day," head coach Brock Thompson said. "we played well for moments but ultimately their plan disrupted our normal rhythm."

Hansen gave State a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The Savage, Minnesota native gathered a ball from Manuleleua in the attacking third, dribbled her way through traffic and buried a left-footed attempt into the net at 19:10.

That lead held until the 47th minute, when the Coyotes drew even with a second-half equalizer from Maddison Sullivan. SDSU looked to regain control with a penalty kick in the 80th, but after failing to convert the opportunity the teams played even to the end of regulation.

State battered the Coyote defense throughout both overtimes, but were unable to break through in one of the golden-goal periods as the game ended in a tie.

Game Notes

SDSU's 13-game unbeaten streak is the longest in program history.

Maya Hansen is tied for third in The Summit League with seven goals.

The Jackrabbits are 7-5-1 all-time against the Coyotes.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up the regular season Thursday night at Denver. Kickoff against the Pioneers is set for 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT.