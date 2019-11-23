SDSU rolls past Wyoming in women's hoops

BROOKINGS- The South Dakota State women's basketball team defeated Wyoming 67-40 on Saturday night at Frost Arena to advance to 3-2 on the season.

Myah Selland led all scorers with 16 points. Tori Nelson recorded eight points and a career-best five rebounds. The pair of Rylie Cascio Jensen and Paiton Burckhard turned in seven points apiece, while Burckhard held a team-best six rebounds.

Tylee Irwin added five boards to help the Jackrabbits outrebound Wyoming 36-30.

"Today I thought we played better offensively, which also helps your defense," said head coach Aaron Johnston "When you're a little more efficient offensively and when you're getting set that makes everybody more confident."

12 Jackrabbits saw the court in the contest, 10 of which scored, with 25 points coming off the bench. State converted 17 points off the Cowgirls' 10 turnovers.

"The offense just looked so much more aware and there was a unified plan, nobody was trying to do too much out there," Johnston said. "I thought they were really comfortable with what each of them brought to the table. That doesn't mean we're there yet, but it's hard to score a lot of points against Wyoming because they're very good defensively."

The Jackrabbits shot 46.3 percent (25-of-54) from the field, while holding Wyoming to 34 percent.

Wyoming held an early 6-2 lead at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter. However, the advantage didn't last long as a basket by Cascio Jensen started what would be an 18-7 run by the Jacks to lead 20-13 at the end of the opening frame.

The Jackrabbits carried its momentum into the second quarter, stretching its lead to 14 with over seven minutes remaining in the half. SDSU experienced a five-minute scoring drought as Wyoming went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-23. A Lindsey Theuninck 3-pointer helped the Jacks outscore the Cowgirls 5-2 in the remainder of the half to lead 34-25 at the break.

SDSU held Wyoming to just five points in the third quarter, building its lead back up to 16 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the final frame with a 13-4 run to extend its advantage to 59-34 at the final media timeout. Kallie Theisen posted five points in the final stretch to help seal the victory for the Jacks.

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 2-3 all-time against Wyoming.

Kallie Theisen recorded her first collegiate 3-pointer as she went 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Selland has scored in double figures three times this season.

In the past three games, including today's contest, the Jackrabbits have outscored its opponents 66-19 in the third quarter.

Up Next

South Dakota State will travel to Mexico next week to compete in the Cancun Challenge, Thursday-Saturday. The Jackrabbits will take on South Florida, Notre Dame and Florida Gulf Coast.