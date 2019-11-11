SDSU to face Oklahoma State in NCAA Soccer Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- South Dakota State women's soccer learned Monday via the NCAA Selection Show it will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face third-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits and Cowgirls will square off Friday at 7 p.m. from Neal Patterson Stadium.

"We're excited for the opportunity to represent South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament," head coach Brock Thompson said. "The growth of this team has been tremendous and I'm looking forward to preparing our team this week for a very talented Oklahoma State team."

This is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jackrabbits, who earned the Summit League's automatic bid after claiming the conference tournament title in a shootout with Denver. South Dakota State enters the tournament with a 15-4-2 mark and saw seven Jackrabbits earn all-league honors this year, including Maggie Smither (Goalkeeper of the Year), Maya Hansen (Freshman of the Year) and Leah Manuleleua (Offensive Player of the Year).

The Jacks and Oklahoma State, who went 15-2-3 and won the Big 12 regular season title, have never met.

The winner of Friday's contest will advance to face either Santa Clara or California in the second round, held Nov. 22-24. Each winning team will advance to the third round, where they will again play a single-elimination match at the same location.

Victors of third-round games will advance to the national quarterfinals, Nov. 29-30, held at four non-predetermined school sites. Winners advance to the 2019 Division I women's soccer College Cup, held Dec. 6 and 8 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.