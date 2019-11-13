SDSU women's basketball signs three

South Dakota State women's basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced the addition of three signees on Wednesday's national signing day. All three student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2020-21 academic year as incoming freshman and will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season.

"We welcome Emily, Madysen, and Mesa to our Jackrabbits family," said Johnston. "All three can play multiple positions and will fit in very well with our versatile roster. They are great additions to our program as well as our campus and community."

Madysen Vlastuin | Forward | 6-1 | Lennox, S.D. | Lennox High School

Madysen Vlastuin was named the SD Gatorade Player of the Year, a KELO GBB Player of the Year finalist, Argus Leader First Five and the Midco SN Class A Player of the Year as a junior ... a first team Class A all-state, Dakota XII Conference MVP and Dakota XII all-conference first team selection as a freshman, sophomore and junior ... named to the Dakota XII all-conference third team as an eight grader ... reached her 1,000 point milestone as a sophomore ... during her freshman year she helped the Lennox girls basketball team to a second-place finish at the South Dakota Class A state basketball tournament ... plays AAU basketball for the South Dakota Attack ... during her junior season she averaged 16.8 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game ... a member of the National Honor Society since she was a sophomore ... student council executive board member ... daughter of Leland and Lynette Vlastuin ... brother, Jared, was a member of the track and field team at SDSU; he won seven Summit League titles and is an indoor and outdoor high jump record holder at State ... sister Melissa is also a South Dakota State alum ... major is undecided.

Emily Herzberg | Guard | 6-0 | Melrose, Wis. | Melrose-Mindoro High School

As a freshman, Emily Herzberg averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game ... earned all-conference honorable mention honors ... as a sophomore she averaged 12.2 points, 6.1 rebound and 3.6 assists per game ... earned first team all-conference, WBCA and AP honorable mention all-state selections, while helping her team to a second-place finish at the state tournament ... during her junior campaign, she was named first team all-conference, WBCA and AP honorable mention all-state and LaCrosse Tribune all-region team, while helping her team to its second-straight runner-up finish at the state basketball tournament ... averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the 2018-19 season ... named 2019 Melrose-Mindoro Female Athlete of the Year ... Herzberg also experience great success competing in volleyball and track and field ... a three-time first team all-conference honoree in volleyball ... 4x first team all-conference track season selection on three occasions ... as a junior she broke the state triple jump recorded to finish runner-up at the state meet ... holds numerous track records at Melrose-Mindoro High School ... earned academic all-conference honors in all nine high school seasons she has competed in ... class president as a freshman and sophomore and is the senior class vice president ... daughter of Troy and Elizabeth Herzberg ... plans to major in either biology or pre-dental in the fall at SDSU.