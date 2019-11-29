SDSU women's basketball team earns 1,000th win in program history

The South Dakota State women's basketball team captured its 1,000th program win on Friday as it defeated Notre Dame 65-59 in its second game of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Jackrabbits improved to 5-2 on the season while Notre Dame fell to 4-4. In UND's first game of the Cancun Challenge, it fell to FGCU.

"We played really well in this game, aside from the five minute strech in the third quarter," head coach Aaron Johnston said. "We just got into foul trouble, that was certainly part of it. In the fourth quarter we just settled down again, similar to yesterday. When USF came back and got the lead, this was not that different. Our team just played with grace and composure in the last few minutes. They not only made plays offensively, we defended really well late in the game."

Tori Nelson led the squad with a double-double and a career-best 15 points and 13 rebounds. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckard turned in 14 points apiece. Selland also held a team best seven assists, while adding two blocks and six rebounds.

The Jackrabbits shot 41.7 percent from the field, while outrebounding the Fighting Irish 53-25. State pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to convert on 10 second-chance points.

Rylie Cascio Jensen opened the game with a 3-pointer that would be the beginning of a 9-0 run for the Jackrabbits. State held an 18-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. SDSU led by as many as 15 with under a minute to play in the half, but a pair of Notre Dame free throws made it 34-21 at halftime.

Notre Dame outscored the Jackrabbits 24-11 in the third quarter to come back and tie the game at 45-45 headed into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Fighting Irish built a three-point advantage to open the fourth quarter, but a Burckhard layup and a 3-pointer by Nelson halted Notre Dame's lead. UND came back to tie it at 50-all, however State wouldn't let UND see another lead for the remainder of the contest as the Jackrabbits defeated Notre Dame, 65-59.

Game Notes

South Dakota State became the 14th NCAA Division I team all-time to reach 1,000 program wins.

The Jackrabbits captured its first win over Notre Dame and is now 1-2 all-time against the Fighting Irish.

Tori Nelson recorded the first double-double of the season for the Jackrabbits, including a career-best performance with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Jackrabbit defense held Notre Dame to a 25.9 field goal percentage in the first half.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 at the Cancun Challenge headed into the final day of play.

Up Next

South Dakota State will take on Florida Gulf Coast in the final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday at 12:30 CT/1:30 p.m. ET.