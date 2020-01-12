SDSU wrestling outlasts Wyoming for fifth straight dual win

BROOKINGS- South Dakota State and Wyoming each won five matches, but it was Danny Vega's technical fall in the opening bout of the wrestling dual that proved to be the difference in a 17-16 Jackrabbit victory Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

With their fifth consecutive win, the Jackrabbits improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference duals. Wyoming, which received votes in the latest coaches' poll, dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

A junior from Tucson, Arizona, Vega scored the first eight points of his 125-pound match against Jacob Svihal on a takedown, two-point near-fall and four-point near-fall. He wound up with an 18-3 technical fall midway through the second period after tallying an escape, takedown and another four-point near-fall.

After seventh-ranked Montorie Bridges posted a 5-1 decision over Zach Price to get Wyoming on the board, the Jackrabbits built their lead to 11-3 with decisions by Clay Carlson and Henry Pohlmeyer. Carlson turned in a 12-6 victory at 141 pounds, while Pohlmeyer scored a 6-2 decision over Jaron Jensen in the 149-pound matchup.

The Cowboys gained a 13-11 lead with three consecutive wins. Dewey Krueger (157 pounds) and 12th-ranked Hayden Hastings (174) each won by decision, while Cole Moody ended the Jackrabbits' Tanner Cook's streak of wins – and pins – with a 13-3 major decision in the 165-pound bout.

SDSU's Zach Carlson, ranked 16th, put the Jackrabbits on top for good with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Tate Samuelson, staving off a takedown attempt at the final horn of their 184-pound matchup.

At 197 pounds, 20th-ranked Tanner Sloan gave SDSU the cushion it needed by winning a 6-3 decision against Stephen Buchanan.

Needing to avoid giving up bonus points to win the dual, the Jackrabbits' Blake Wolters took 20th-ranked Brian Andrews down to the wire in the heavyweight bout. The match was scoreless through two periods with Andrews working from the top in the third. Andrews was unable to get a turn on Wolters and had to settle for a 1-0 decision with the point coming via a two-minute riding-time advantage.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits continue their homestand, hosting Iowa State in another Big 12 dual Friday night. Start time is set for 7 p.m. at Frost Arena.

NOTES

Wyoming leads the all-time series, which dates back to the 1953-54 season, by a 16-5 count

SDSU has won five of the last seven meetings between the two squads

Sloan and Zach Carlson improved to 7-2 in duals this season

Vega won his sixth consecutive dual match, upping his season mark to 6-1

Cook had won all four of his previous dual matches by fall

The Jackrabbits improved to 27-9 in Big 12 duals since joining the conference as an affiliate member in 2015-16

Attendance was 956

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 17, WYOMING 16

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) tech. fall Jacob Svihal (WYO), 18-3 [4:05}

133: #7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 5-1

141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO), 12-6

149: #17 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO), 6-2

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 9-4

165: Cole Moody (WYO) major dec. Tanner Cook (SDSU), 13-3

174: #12 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 5-0

184: #16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (WYO), 3-2

197: #20 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Stephen Buchanan (WYO), 6-3

285: #20 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 1-0

RIDGEWATER OPEN RECAP

In other wrestling action over the weekend, six Jackrabbit wrestlers won or shared titles Saturday at the Ridgewater Open in Willmar, Minnesota.

Winning outright titles were 133-pounder Trayton Anderson and 157-pounder Dalton Lakmann. A freshman from Northfield, Minnesota, Anderson went 2-0 in competition, posting a 12-1 major decision over Nic Cantu of St. Cloud State and defeating Sam Kulseth of Concordia-Moorhead, by technical fall, 18-3.

Lakmann, a redshirt freshman from Redding, California, won all three of his matches by decision, including a 5-2 victory over Spencer Miller of St. Cloud State in the championship bout.

The first Jackrabbit duo to share a title were 141-pounders Caleb Gross and Rylee Molitor. Gross received a first-round bye, then went 2-0 to reach the championship bout. Molitor notched wins by technical fall, fall and major decision to set up a title match against Gross, but the teammates did not wrestle.

Also sharing a title were heavyweights Bowen McConville and Spencer Trenary. McConville pinned both of his opponents, while Trenary was awarded an opening-round bye and notched a 17-0 technical fall over St. Cloud State's Tyler Hugg in the semifinals.

Completing the Jackrabbit effort at the Ridgewater Open were freshman 184-pounders Jacob Schoon and Caleb Orris, who tied for second place with 2-1 records in round-robin competition. Both Jackrabbits were defeated by Tyler Ryan of St. Cloud State and did not wrestle each other.