SDSU's Rozeboom and Janke earn MVFC honors

ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom and Jaxon Janke are among the Missouri Valley Football Conference's players of the week for their performances in the Jackrabbits' 38-3 victory over Long Island University on Sept. 7.

A senior linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom recorded a team-high eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in earning Defensive Player of the Week honors. His interception in the third quarter came in the middle of the Jackrabbits scoring 14 points in a 19-second span. As a team, the Jackrabbits held LIU out of the end zone and limited the Sharks to only 123 yards of total offense and eight first downs.

Janke, a redshirt freshman from Madison, received Special Teams Player of the Week recognition. He swung the momentum firmly in South Dakota State's favor by returning a punt 77 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to start a streak of 31 unanswered points. Janke, whose touchdown pushed the lead to 14-3, finished the game with four punt returns for 111 yards, becoming the first SDSU player in the Division I era (since 2004) to record more than 100 punt return yards in a contest.

The third-ranked Jackrabbits, 1-1 overall, host Drake Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.