SDSU's Stiegelmeier excited for ESPN's GameDays stop in Brookings

ESPN's College Gameday has been a hit show, since it first aired in 1993. The famous crew, which includes Rece Davis. Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit goes to a different college town each week. This will be the first ever stop in Brookings.

"Well I think College Gameday coming to South Dakota State and any FCS program is a huge event. And it's a compliment to the two programs that are playing, specifically ours I hope our state embraces it, not just the students, not just the community, but the whole state because it may be a once in a lifetime deal," said head coach John Stiegelmeier.

Coach Stiegelmeier wants his team to enjoy some of it, while also focusing on a football game. The third ranked Jacks hosting the top ranked and 7-time FCS national champion Bison.

"What we want to do is balance both. We want to obviously prepare to play our best football against a very good football team. But we also don't want to miss part of that. What we want to do is talk about it today and then we're going to let them experience a little bit of it Friday. And then Saturday is all football, we'll be ready to play," said Stiegelmeier.

There's always some added media requests the week before this game, that's even more so now.

"The only thing that's changed is way more interviews. Part of that is North Dakota State's media. Part of that is ESPN, and then the interest in Gameday and so on. We should rejoice in that, there's a reason we're on Gameday. It's neat for our university, our football program and our athletic department," said Stiegelmeier.

The game officially sold out.

The atmosphere in Brookings on Saturday may be unlike it's ever been.

"I think it's going to be really crazy. It's going to be fun. I think people will think about, because it's Gameday, it's even a bigger game that just adds to more excitement. I tell our students all the time it starts with them. I know they're going to show up," said Stiegelmeier.