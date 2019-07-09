SMSU Wins NSIC Sportsmanship Award

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Commissioner Erin Lind presented Southwest Minnesota State Director of Athletics Chris Hmielewski with the league’s 2018-19 Sportsmanship Award at the NSIC’s Annual Hall of Fame banquet on Tuesday night at the Holiday Inn in Lakeville, Minn. This marks the second time in the 12-year history of the award that SMSU has earned the honor, as the Mustangs earned the award during the 2012-13 academic year.

Two former SMSU student-athletes were also honored on Tuesday night for their incredible accomplishments. Former SMSU football player Jason Jacobs (1996-99) was inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame while SMSU senior volleyball standout Taylor Reiss was recognized by the NSIC for earning the Division II Honda Female Athlete of the Year Award by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) last month.

The NSIC Sportsmanship Award is voted on by the NSIC head coaches and a Student Athlete Advisory Committee member based on the sportsmanship of players, fans, staff and coaches at each opposing NSIC institution. Sportsmanship is defined as “A set of behaviors to be exhibited by student-athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans in athletic competition. These behaviors are based on values including respect, civility, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”

SMSU is one of eight institutions to be bestowed with this distinct honor. Since its inception in 2008, Northern State (2008), Bemidji State (2009, 2011, 2014), University of Mary (2010), Wayne State (2012), Southwest Minnesota State (2013 & 2019), Minnesota Crookston (2015) and Upper Iowa (2016, 2017) have earned the award.

Past NSIC Sportsmanship Award Winners

2017-18 Concordia-St. Paul

2016-17 Upper Iowa

2015-16 Upper Iowa

2014-15 Minnesota Crookston

2013-14 Bemidji State

2012-13 Southwest Minnesota State

2011-12 Wayne State

2010-11 Bemidji State

2009-10 University of Mary

2008-09 Bemidji State

2007-08 Northern State