SMSU's Reiss Will Recieve Honor on National Television

MARSHALL – Southwest Minnesota State University volleyball standout Taylor Reiss, who was announced last Friday as the Division II Honda Female Athlete of the Year, will receive her award on Monday night in front of a live national television audience and Mustang fans are encouraged to tune in.

Reiss will be presented with the honor on a live telecast airing on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, starting at 8 p.m. CDT at the Galen Center Founders Room on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The Athlete of the Year honor was voted on by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda.

A native of Taunton, Minn., and a 2015 graduate of Minneota High School, Reiss is a two-time AVCA DII National Player of the Year and the first-ever National Player of the Year at SMSU. She is also a two-time DII Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for volleyball and a three-time first-team AVCA and CCA All-American. She is the first player in conference history to three-peat as the NSIC Player of the Year.

For more information on the award go to collegiatewomensportsawards.com.