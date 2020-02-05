Scholten to play at Augustana

Thomas Scholten of Brandon Valley has committed to Augustana after a great high school career for the Lynx that included a state title his junior year...

But what makes this interesting is that his dad, Kelly is an assistant for the Vikings... And his grand-father is Jim Heinitz the long-time head coach for Augie...

Kelly was not allowed to be part of the home visit by head coach Jerry Olszewski who told us on Calling All Sports today that he's never recruited the son of one of his coaches before.