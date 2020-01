The Sioux Falls Swim Team has a big undertaking this weekend by hosting their annual January meet, the largest short course event in South Dakota.

More than 550 swimmers and 22 teams from South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota will compete Friday through Sunday.

We spoke with Sioux Falls head coach Kyle Margheim live in our 6 PM show on Dakota News Now about pulling the event together and whether or not the growing sport might one day be sanctioned in the SDHSAA.