Skyforce Settle For Split With Rio Grande Valley

The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped the second of a two-game homestand against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 127-115 on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls (13-15) began the contest shooting 56.2 percent (9-16 FG) in the first quarter. Davon Reed (14 points and six assists) scored 11 points in the opening period alone, as the Skyforce took a five-point lead to the second quarter.

Rio Grande Valley (11-20) found its groove in the second period, as they shot 57.9 percent (11-19 FG). Brandon Sampson (20 points, 7-12 FG and six rebounds) scored 12 first half points, which helped give the Vipers a 60-58 lead at halftime.

The Vipers erupted for 38 points in the third quarter. Jaron Blossomgame (26 points, 9-14 FG and 10 rebounds) netted 12 points in the period, to guide Rio Grande Valley to a 20-point lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

Daryl Macon (28 points, 9-14 FG, six assists and four steals) scored 17 points as the Skyforce shot 73.7-percent from the field on 14-of-19 shooting to close out the contest.

Miami HEAT assignee KZ Okpala (18 points, 7-13 FG, eight rebounds and three steals) scored 10-or-more points in his fourth consecutive game. Mychal Mulder chipped in 19 points and five rebounds, while Miami HEAT assignee Chris Silva netted 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and four rebounds.

Houston Rockets two-way player William Howard scored 18 points and four rebounds in the victory.

The Skyforce embarks on a three-game road swing, with the first coming on Tuesday, January 28 against the Agua Caliente Clippers (14-14) at 9:00 PM CT. Rio Grande Valley starts a four-game home stand on Tuesday against the College Park Skyhawks (15-14) at 7:00PM.

-RECAP COURTESY SF SKYFORCE