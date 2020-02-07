Skyforce Stop Santa Cruz

Three players with 20-or-more points led the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 114-105 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday evening at the Sanford Pentagon. The victory marks three wins in four games for Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce (16-17) got off to a slow start, as the Warriors (17-15) took a 13-point lead at the 7:20 mark of the opening period. Santa Cruz center Deyonta Davis (25 points and 17 rebounds) posted 11 points and eight rebounds in the period alone. However, Sioux Falls went on a 13-6 run to end the first quarter, to cut the deficit to just six points.

Daryl Macon boasted 11 points and three assists in the second period alone, as he guided the Skyforce to a 35-point quarter and a 13-point lead heading to the second half. Macon (21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a team-best plus-25) secured his 12th game of 20-or-more points this season and second in a row.

Sioux Falls continued its momentum in the third quarter, as they outscored Santa Cruz by nine points and claimed a 91-69 lead going to the final period, which was its biggest lead of the game.

The Warriors started the fourth quarter off to an 18-7 run that lasted to the 7:43 mark and cut the Skyforce lead to 11 points. Mychal Mulder (25 points on 8-18 FG and six rebounds) helped fend off Santa Cruz in the closing minute for the team’s second victory over the Warriors in five days.

Bubu Palo (season-high 20 points and nine assists) has secured five-or-more assists in the last six games as a starter. Davon Reed (17 points, eight rebounds and six assists) issued his second-straight game of 15-plus points, eight-or-more rebounds and five assists.

The Skyforce will host their third-straight home game on Sunday at 3:00PM against the Long Island Nets. The Nets (14-18) defeated the Windy City Bulls 107-97 on the road Friday night. The Warriors travel south to face the Austin Spurs (18-13) at 4:00PM CT on Sunday.

-RECAP COURTESY SF SKYFORCE