Skyforce acquire Jarrett Jack

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired 13-year NBA veteran Jarrett Jack via returning player rights. Jack was previously acquired by the Skyforce on March 5, 2019 and appeared in one game last season, tallying 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jack, a 6-3, 200-pound guard out of Georgia Tech has appeared in 867 career NBA games (399 starts) and averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in just under 28 minutes per contest. Over his 13-year career, Jack has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks.

Jack had a successful two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets in which he averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds from 2014-16, including a career-high 35-point outing against one of his former teams, the Toronto Raptors, on January 30, 2016. In total, Jack has tallied 9,349 points and 3,950 assists in his NBA career.

Jack has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (four starts) for the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. During the 2012-13 NBA post season with the Warriors, Jack averaged a career-best 17.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest across 12 appearances (four starts).

Prior to his professional career, Jack played three collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech, appearing in 101 games (100 starts) and averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. As a senior during the 2004-05 season, Jack averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on his way to being named to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Tournament Second Team.

Jack will be available in advance of Sioux Falls’ three-game homestand this week, starting with a matchup against the Texas Legends tomorrow night at 6:30PM CT at the Sanford Pentagon. Forward Jordan Swopshire has been waived in completing the transaction.

