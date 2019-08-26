Skyforce announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today its official 2019-20 regular season schedule. The 50-game schedule features 24 home games, all to be played at the Sanford Pentagon, as well as 24 road games and two neutral site games as part of the 2019-20 NBA G League Showcase, which will be announced at a later date.

The Skyforce will take on the Iowa Wolves in both their first and last matchup of the season, tipping the year off in Des Moines on Friday, November 8 and closing out the regular season in a home battle against the Wolves on Saturday, March 28. The home regular season finale will mark the first time the Force has ended the season on its home floor since 2015-16.

Sioux Falls’ schedule brings back a jam-packed Thanksgiving week, featuring home games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (November 27, 29 and 30) surrounding the holiday. In addition, the Force will bring in the new year with a battle against the Oklahoma City Blue on New Year’s Eve. In total, the Skyforce home schedule features 14 different opponents, including the Long Island Nets’ first-ever visit to Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce will have the chance to face the league’s newest member, the College Park Skyhawks, in a road matchup on Saturday, March 14. Despite its longest road trip being just three games, the Force make four such trips throughout the season. Although its travel is broken into smaller segments, Sioux Falls will rank near the top of the NBA G League in miles traveled this season, covering 27,500 miles over the course of the season.