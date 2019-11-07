Skyforce announce opening day roster

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today its opening day roster for the 2019-20 campaign. The Skyforce will tip off the 31st season in franchise history on the road against the Iowa Wolves on Friday (tomorrow), November 8 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 7:00 PM CT.

Following is the list of players on the opening day roster:

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired

12 Kyle Alexander C 6-10 225 10/21/96 Tennessee Affiliate

35 Skyler Flatten G 6-4 205 07/02/95 South Dakota St. Affiliate

6 Marcus Lee C 6-10 225 09/14/94 California Returning

3 Daryl Macon ^ G 6-2 185 11/29/95 Arkansas Two-Way

10 Jeremiah Martin G 6-2 185 06/19/96 Memphis Affiliate

8 Trey Mourning F 6-9 220 08/21/95 Georgetown Draft

11 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 185 06/12/94 Kentucky Returning

5 Bubu Palo G 6-0 165 07/09/91 Iowa State Returning

32 Davon Reed G 6-5 210 06/11/95 Miami (FL) Affiliate

30 Chris Silva ^ F 6-8 230 09/19/96 South Carolina Two-Way

23 Marquill Smith G 6-3 180 09/23/96 West Georgia Tryout

14 Jordan Swopshire F 6-7 210 05/13/95 Colgate Draft

^ Two-Way Player

Single game tickets, season tickets, flex packs and five-game packages are on sale now. Tickets for Sunday’s 3:00PM home opener at the Sanford Pentagon against the Salt Lake City Stars are limited! Contact a Skyforce representative at 605-332-0605 to reserve your seat today.

