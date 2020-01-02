Skyforce handle Lakers 107-94

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Behind seven players in double-figures, the Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a three-game skid on Thursday evening against the South Bay Lakers by a score of 107-94 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Lakers (10-10) took advantage of a slow-paced first quarter, as they held the Force (9-13) to just 27.6-percent on 8-of-29 shooting and led by two-points after the first 12 minutes.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (20 points, career-high 10 rebounds) scored 11-points and guided Sioux Falls to a 31-16 advantage in the second period, as the Skyforce took a 54-41 lead to intermission.

The momentum continued after halftime as Sioux Falls hit six of its 16 three-pointers in the period alone and built a game-high 32-point cushion with just 12 minutes to play. Mychal Mulder (22 points on 8-18 FG) paced the Skyforce with eight points and drilled two-of-six three-pointers in the quarter.

South Bay responded in the fourth, outscoring the Skyforce 36-17, as Los Angeles Lakers assignee Talen Horton-Tucker (20 points on 8-16 FG) scored 13-points.

Marcus Lee (10 points and 16 rebounds) made the most of his first start of the season, as he grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which helped lead to 21 second chance points for the Skyforce. Lee’s 16 rebounds matched his previous career high. Miami HEAT assignee KZ Okpala netted 11 points, but struggled from the field, shooting 2-of-14 in the contest.

Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Devontae Cacok (14 points and 15 rebounds) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (14 points and eight rebounds) combined to shoot 11-for-17 but had a combined +/- of negative-13.

With the victory, the Skyforce move to 9-2 when out-rebounding opponents this season, as they finished with a 60-57 advantage over the Lakers. Sioux Falls’ 60 rebounds were its most in a game since November 12, 2016 against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Sioux Falls ends a three-game homestand on Sunday, January 5 against the Stockton Kings (12-7). The Kings head to the Pentagon on a two-game skid, with the most recent loss being a 123-116 defeat to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, December 28 at 3:00 PM.

South Bay travels to Frisco, Texas on Saturday, January 4 at 7:30 PM to face the Texas Legends (12-9). The Lakers won a 152-138 shootout against the Legends on Tuesday, December 31.

