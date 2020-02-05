Skyforce lose at home to Wolves

After a back and forth contest, the Iowa Wolves defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 123-117 on Wednesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Iowa (15-17) had eight players in double-figures in the contest and was led by Barry Brown (25 points on 7-14 FG, five assists and four rebounds), who guided the Wolves to their third victory in four games.

Sioux Falls (15-17) opened the contest shooting 13-of-26 (50 percent) from the field but trailed by just one point after the first quarter.

Lindell Wigginton (24 points on 9-17 FG) netted 10 points in the second period alone, which helped Iowa claim a 64-61 lead at intermission.

Daryl Macon (24 points and five assists) paced the Skyforce in the third period, as he posted nine points on 3-of-5 shooting. His effort’s helped guide Sioux Falls to an 88-87 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Davon Reed (career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and career-tying eight assists) scored 12 points in the final period alone and helped the Skyforce climb back from a 11-point deficit to just two points with 5:56 left to play. The Wolves went on to outscore Sioux Falls by six points to end the contest.

Marcus Lee (17 points on 8-10 FG and seven rebounds) secured his sixth-straight game of 10-or-more points and seven-or-more rebounds.

The Skyforce look to bounce back on Friday at home against the Santa Cruz Warriors (17-13) at 7PM. Sioux Falls took the last matchup with Santa Cruz 114-104 on January 31. Iowa travels to Frisco, Texas on Saturday to face the Texas Legends at 7:30PM.

Courtesy Sioux Falls Skyforce