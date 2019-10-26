Skyforce select three players in G-League Draft

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has selected three players in the 2019 NBA G League Draft, including Trey Mourning (2nd overall), Brandon Randolph (34th Overall) and Jordan Swopshire (67th overall).

Mourning, son of Miami HEAT great Alonzo Mourning, is a 6-9, 220-pound forward out of the University of Georgetown. Mourning averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 62 games played (11 starts) for the Hoyas, including career-highs of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game as a senior during the 2018-19 season.

Mourning recently appeared in seven games for the HEAT’s 2019 NBA Summer League team, coached by Skyforce Head Coach Eric Glass, where he averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per contest.

Randolph, a 6-6, 175-pound guard out of the University of Arizona, declared for the NBA Draft after just two seasons with the Wildcats. He appeared in 63 games (35 starts) while averaging 8.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in his collegiate career. As a sophomore during the 2018-19 season, Randolph posted 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Randolph appeared in two games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where he averaged 2.5 points and 1.0 assists in just 3.8 minutes per contest.

Swopshire, a 6-7, 210-pound forward out of Colgate University, joins the Skyforce after playing for Dinamo in the Georgian SuperLiga and the Basketball Championship League Qualifiers during the 2018-19 season. While overseas, Swopshire averaged 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 30 appearances (eight starts).

Swopshire spent the last three seasons of his collegiate career at Colgate after transferring from Bradley after his freshman season. While at Colgate, he averaged 11.0 points per game over his final three seasons, appearing in 95 games (79 starts). As a senior, Swopshire averaged career-highs with 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Following is the list of players selected by the Skyforce in the 2019 NBA G League Draft:

Rd Pick Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From

1 2 Trey Mourning F 6-9 220 08/21/95 Georgetown

2 34 Brandon Randolph G 6-6 175 09/02/97 Arizona

3 67 Jordan Swopshire F 6-7 210 05/13/95 Colgate

