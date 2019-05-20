Wolves retaining Ryan Saunders as head coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have chosen Ryan Saunders as their full-fledged head coach - and the first millennial to hold the job in the NBA.

The team announced Monday that Saunders will stay in the post he held on an interim basis during the second half of this past season, the role long held by his father. The widely expected decision was made by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

Rosas was hired earlier this month without a mandate to retain the 33-year-old Saunders, who is the son of the late Flip Saunders. The Timberwolves finished just 17-25 under Saunders, but players unabashedly endorsed his leadership and owner Glen Taylor made clear he was the favorite.

The next-youngest head coach in the league is Sacramento's Luke Walton, who is 39.

(AP)