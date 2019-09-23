South Dakota HS Football Media Poll- 9/23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 3-1 112 1
2. SF Roosevelt (1) 3-1 83 3
3. Harrisburg (1) 4-0 74 4
4. SF Lincoln 3-1 47 5
5. SF O'Gorman 2-2 27 2
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1
2. Brookings 4-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 2-2 56 3
4. Yankton 2-2 48 5
5. Huron 2-2 29 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 3-1 107 1
2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 94 2
3. Dakota Valley 3-1 72 3
4. Madison 2-2 40 4
5. SF Christian 2-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Canton 11, Tri-Valley 4, West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1
2. Winner (2) 5-0 93 2
3. Webster Area 4-0 53 3
4. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 3-1 51 4
5. St. Thomas More 4-1 32 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 3.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (21) 5-0 112 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 4-0 94 2
3. Parker 4-0 62 3
4. Deuel 4-0 49 4
5. Baltic 3-1 28 5
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14) 4-0 103 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 5-0 98 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 4-0 75 3
4. Kimball/White Lake 4-0 38 4
5. Gregory 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Howard 4.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 4-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 58 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 49 5
5. Harding County 3-1 24 RV
Receiving votes: Herreid-Selby Area 5, Faulkton Area 2.