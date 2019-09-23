South Dakota HS Football Media Poll- 9/23

Posted:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 3-1 112 1

2. SF Roosevelt (1) 3-1 83 3

3. Harrisburg (1) 4-0 74 4

4. SF Lincoln 3-1 47 5

5. SF O'Gorman 2-2 27 2

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2.

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1

2. Brookings 4-0 92 2

3. Mitchell 2-2 56 3

4. Yankton 2-2 48 5

5. Huron 2-2 29 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 3-1 107 1

2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 94 2

3. Dakota Valley 3-1 72 3

4. Madison 2-2 40 4

5. SF Christian 2-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Canton 11, Tri-Valley 4, West Central 2.

Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1

2. Winner (2) 5-0 93 2

3. Webster Area 4-0 53 3

4. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 3-1 51 4

5. St. Thomas More 4-1 32 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (21) 5-0 112 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 4-0 94 2

3. Parker 4-0 62 3

4. Deuel 4-0 49 4

5. Baltic 3-1 28 5

Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14) 4-0 103 1

2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 5-0 98 2

3. Britton-Hecla (1) 4-0 75 3

4. Kimball/White Lake 4-0 38 4

5. Gregory 4-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Howard 4.

Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 4-0 113 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2

3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 58 4

4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 49 5

5. Harding County 3-1 24 RV

Receiving votes: Herreid-Selby Area 5, Faulkton Area 2.

 