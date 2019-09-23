South Dakota HS Volleyball Media Poll- 9/23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 23, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (11) 9-1 74 1
2. O'Gorman (3) 10-1 66 2
3. S.F. Washington (2) 9-2 52 3
4. Brandon Valley 7-3 13 5
5. Aberdeen Central 5-2 11 4
Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (9-4)8, Huron (6-4) 7, S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5, Harrisburg (4-3) 4
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 9-6 77 1
2. Miller (2) 9-1 66 2
3. Dakota Valley 9-1 49 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 10-3 18 4
5. Hill City 11-0 16 5
Receiving Votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (9-3) 5, Groton (7-0) 5, Parker (11-3) 4
Class B
1. Northwestern (16) 18-0 80 1
2. Faulkton Area 10-2 52 2
3. Burke 9-1 44 4
4. Chester Area 9-3 37 3
5. Warner 5-5 15 5
Receiving Votes: Faith (9-2) 10, Ethan (8-2) 2