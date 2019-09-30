South Dakota High School Football Media Poll- 9/30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (20) 4-1 112 1
2. SF Roosevelt (3) 4-1 95 2
3. SF Lincoln 4-1 58 4
4. Harrisburg 4-1 54 3
5. SF O'Gorman 3-2 26 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 5-0 115 1
2. Brookings 5-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 3-2 68 3
4. Huron 3-2 43 5
5. Yankton 2-3 27 4
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 4-1 111 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Dakota Valley 4-1 73 3
4. SF Christian 3-2 32 5
5. Madison 2-3 22 4
Receiving votes: Canton 14, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 6-0 112 1
2. Winner (3) 6-0 95 2
3. Webster Area 5-0 58 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-1 37 5
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 27 4
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 15, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (20) 6-0 112 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 5-0 95 2
3. Baltic 4-1 52 5
4. Deuel 4-1 44 4
5. Parker 4-1 31 3
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 9, Hamlin 2.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (13) 5-0 102 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (9) 5-0 100 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 5-0 71 3
4. Gregory 5-0 47 5
T-5. Howard 4-1 12 RV
T-5. Kimball/White Lake 4-1 12 4
Receiving votes: Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 5-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 67 3
4. Harding County 4-1 40 5
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 9, Langford Area 2.