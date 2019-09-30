South Dakota High School Football Media Poll- 9/30

Posted:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (20) 4-1 112 1

2. SF Roosevelt (3) 4-1 95 2

3. SF Lincoln 4-1 58 4

4. Harrisburg 4-1 54 3

5. SF O'Gorman 3-2 26 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 5-0 115 1

2. Brookings 5-0 92 2

3. Mitchell 3-2 68 3

4. Huron 3-2 43 5

5. Yankton 2-3 27 4

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (19) 4-1 111 1

2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2

3. Dakota Valley 4-1 73 3

4. SF Christian 3-2 32 5

5. Madison 2-3 22 4

Receiving votes: Canton 14, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 6-0 112 1

2. Winner (3) 6-0 95 2

3. Webster Area 5-0 58 3

4. St. Thomas More 4-1 37 5

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 27 4

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 15, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (20) 6-0 112 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 5-0 95 2

3. Baltic 4-1 52 5

4. Deuel 4-1 44 4

5. Parker 4-1 31 3

Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 9, Hamlin 2.

Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (13) 5-0 102 1

2. Canistota/Freeman (9) 5-0 100 2

3. Britton-Hecla (1) 5-0 71 3

4. Gregory 5-0 47 5

T-5. Howard 4-1 12 RV

T-5. Kimball/White Lake 4-1 12 4

Receiving votes: Warner 1.

Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 5-0 113 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2

3. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 67 3

4. Harding County 4-1 40 5

5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 9, Langford Area 2.

 