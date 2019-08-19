South Dakota High School Preseason Media Poll

Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (22) 110
2. SF O’Gorman 70
3. SF Roosevelt 62
4. SF Washington 61
5. SF Lincoln 15
Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, RC Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 110
2. Yankton 74
3. Brookings 67
4. Huron 38
5. Mitchell 32
Receiving votes: Sturgis 6.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (21) 107
2. Dakota Valley 63
3. Madison (1) 47
4. SF Christian 42
5. West Central 31
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (14) 93
2. St. Thomas More (6) 84
3. Winner (2) 70
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52
5. Sioux Valley 22
Receiving votes: Groton Area 5, Garretson 4, Webster Area 2, Beresford 1, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (15) 97
2. Arlington/Lake Preston 47
3. Hamlin 42
4. Clark/Willow Lake (6) 41
5. Viborg/Hurley (1) 39
Receiving votes: Baltic 28, Deuel 16, Hanson 15, Platte-Geddes 1.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (10) 79
2. Canistota/Freeman (10) 69
3. Britton-Hecla (2) 45
4. Warner 31
5. Kimball/White Lake 30
Receiving votes: Howard 28, Castlewood 15, Timber Lake 15, De Smet 10, Gregory 7, Wall 1.
Class 9B
1. Harding County (1) 64
2. Colome (3) 52
3. Faulkton Area (3) 49
4. Corsica-Stickney (7) 45
5. Colman-Egan (4) 39
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 35, Faith 9.