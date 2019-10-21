South Dakota High School Volleyball Media Poll- 10/21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Watertown (15) 16-1 75 1
2. S.F. O'Gorman - 16-4 60 2
3. Huron - 13-5 30 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt - 15-8 25 4
5. S.F. Washington - 18-7 22 5
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (11-7) 6, R.C. Stevens (16-8) 4, S.F. Lincoln (10-7) 3.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. S.F. Christian (8) 23-8 64 3
2. Miller (5) 26-2 58 2
3. Dakota Valley (2) 27-3 57 1
4. McCook Central-Montrose - 19-3 29 4
5. Winner - 17-4 9 RV
Others receiving votes: Parker St. Thomas More (28-5) 5, Hill City (25-3) 2, Madison (18-8) 1.
Class B
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Northwestern (15) 32-0 75 1
2. Faulkton Area - 17-4 41 2
3. Faith - 22-3 40 3
4. Chester Area - 19-7 37 5
5. Ethan - 21-5 15 RV
Others receiving votes: Kadoka Area (25-3) 7, Castlewood (20-3) 4, Warner (18-9) 4, Burke (22-4) 2.