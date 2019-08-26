South Dakota Media High School Football Poll- 8/26

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. The polls in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A are unchanged from the preseason edition.

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (22) 110

2. SF O’Gorman 70

3. SF Roosevelt 62

4. SF Washington 61

5. SF Lincoln 15

Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, RC Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 110

2. Yankton 74

3. Brookings 67

4. Huron 38

5. Mitchell 32

Receiving votes: Sturgis 6.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (21) 107

2. Dakota Valley 63

3. Madison (1) 47

4. SF Christian 42

5. West Central 31

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 1-0 122 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 1-0 104 2

3. Winner (2) 1-0 82 3

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1-0 48 4

5. Sioux Valley 1-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Groton Area 4, Webster Area 2, Chamberlain 1.

Class 9AA

1. Bon Homme (25) 1-0 128 1

2. Hamlin 1-0 79 3

3. Viborg-Hurley (1) 1-0 71 2

4. Baltic 1-0 60 RV

5. Parker 1-0 20 NR

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 19, Deuel 9, Hanson 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Class 9A

1. Sully Buttes (16) 1-0 113 1

2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 1-0 111 2

3. Britton-Hecla (2) 1-0 74 3

4. Howard 1-0 34 RV

5. Kimball/White Lake 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: De Smet 21, Gregory 7, Warner 3, Wall 3.

Class 9B

1. Colome (11) 1-0 97 2

2. Colman-Egan (5) 1-0 89 5

3. Faulkton Area (5) 1-0 86 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 1-0 46 RV

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-0 41 RV

Receiving votes: Harding County 20, Corsica-Stickney 6, Faith 4, Irene-Wakonda 1.