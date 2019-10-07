South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Poll- 10/7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Watertown (19) 14-1 99 1
2. S.F. O'Gorman (1) 13-1 81 2
3. Huron - 10-4 44 RV
4. S.F. Roosevelt - 11-4 42 RV
5. Brandon Valley - 8-5 20 5
Others receiving votes: : S.F. Washington (10-5) 8, Aberdeen Central (8-4) 6.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Dakota Valley (15) 17-1 95 1
2. Miller (2) 15-1 73 2
3. S.F. Christian - 15-8 72 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose - 15-3 37 4
5. Hill City - 21-0 18 5
Others receiving votes: Parker (16-6) 4, Groton Area (16-4) 1.
Class B
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Northwestern (20) 26-0 100 1
2. Faulkton Area - 15-3 76 2
3. Chester Area - 15-6 59 3
4. Faith - 15-2 33 5
5. Ethan - 15-3 15 RV
Others receiving votes: Burke (18-4) 11, Kadoka Area (19-2) 4, Gayville-Volin (17-4) 2.
