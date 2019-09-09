South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll- 9/9

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 9, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, total points and previous ranking.
Class AA
T1. Watertown (8) 7-1 76 1
T1. O'Gorman (8) 5-1 76 2
3. S.F. Washington (3) 5-2 63 3
4. Aberdeen Central 4-0 33 5
5. Brandon Valley 5-2 21 4
Receiving Votes: Huron (5-2)10, S.F. Roosevelt (5-3) 4, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 2
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (19) 5-1 95 1
2. Miller 2-0 74 2
3. Parker 4-0 53 5
4. Dakota Valley 3-0 30 RV
5. McCook Central-Montrose 5-2 23 3
Receiving Votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1) 5, Hill City (6-0) 2, Beresford (3-0) 1, Madison (2-0) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (18) 8-0 94 1
2. Warner (1) 2-0 73 2
3. Faulkton Area 3-0 47 4
4. Chester Area 2-1 37 3
5. Faith 3-0 26 5
Receiving Votes: Burke (3-0) 7, Kadoka Area (2-0) 1